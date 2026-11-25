Kevin Walters has shot down any chance of Sam Walker becoming a St Helens player in 2027.

The Saints were linked with a remarkable move for the Australia and Sydney Roosters star for a solitary season next year, after it emerged he could leave the Roosters in the final year of his contract.

Walker is currently on the open market after talks over a deal for 2028 and beyond broke down with the Roosters. The likes of the PNG Chiefs are pursuing a move to sign the half-back from the end of next year.

But that raised the prospect of Walker potentially playing somewhere else for a single season in 2027 before heading to the Chiefs, much like Jarome Luai has done.

Could Sam Walker join St Helens?

The Saints were sensationally linked with a move for Walker by reporters in Australia, with it mooted that Walters had offered him a route to Super League in 2027 before signing somewhere in the NRL the following year.

But the new Saints coach emphatically shot down those rumours.

When asked if there was a chance of it happening, Walters said: “Not really. Again, Sam was one but I think he’s got a lot on his plate at the moment.

“I didn’t really talk to him too much about it but these are the things where rugby league just doesn’t sleep. Continual change in the game for whatever reason. Sam not being re-signed at the Roosters, that was a big thing in the game, so we needed to make sure we were aware of that. In answer to your question.. no, I feel like he’s got more time to serve in the NRL just yet.”

“It’s always in a sneaky way, you do these talks,” he laughed. “He’s from Ipswich, I grew up in Ipswich so there’s always ways to communicate. Sam is a great player and it’s a bit unfortunate he didn’t get as much a chance with the Kangaroos as he’d have liked.”

Kevin Walters on St Helens arrival

Walters was speaking to the media for the first time on Wednesday since arriving in England – and insisted fixing up the Saints’ defensive woes of recent seasons while keeping their entertaining reputation in tact is high on his agenda.

He said: “I faced a similar situation at the Broncos. When you’ve continual injuries, defence is all about relationships and when you keep chopping them up, that’s never good. If you can get stability with those playing beside each other, that’s a big thing.

“The English game is very entertaining. Us as a club, when I think of Saints and watching them for the last 30 years I think of them as the entertainers.

“We don’t need to change from that but they’ve been a good defensive team and a resilient team, which is what we’re going to do.”