Kevin Sinfield’s touching tribute to Rob Burrow ahead of latest superhuman fundraising challenge

Rugby League icon Kevin Sinfield insists the feeling of ‘doing it for a mate’ is the fuel behind his fundraising exploits, as he prepares to take on his latest challenge in the fight against MND.

Leeds Rhinos cult hero Sinfield will embark on his sixth annual challenge – titled ‘7 in 7: Together’ – in support of the MND community on Monday, December 1 in Bury St Edmunds.

This year’s challenge will see Sinfield run an ultra-marathon every day, split into 7km blocks on the hour every hour, as well as an ‘Extra Mile’ event where he will join members of the MND community to run four laps of a running track.

After Bury St Edmunds on day one, he will head to Cork on day two, Swansea on day three, Sheffield on day four, Cumbria on day five, Dundee on day six and York on day seven. He will then finish the challenge back at Leeds’ Headingley Stadium.

‘Rob is still front and centre’

Sinfield’s inspiration for the challenges has been his long-term friend and team-mate Rob Burrow, who bravely fought against MND for close to five years following his diagnosis with the condition in 2019.

While the iconic number seven may no longer be with us, having lost his battle in June 2024, he remains very much the inspiration for this year’s event.

“It’s been our strapline since we started, and Rob is still front and centre even though he’s not with us anymore, but he certainly is in spirit,” Sinfield said when profiling his latest fundraising challenge with members of the media on Monday morning.

“We’re representing the full MND community, especially those we’ve lost along the way, but the families who come out and the supporters play a part. This one is called ‘7 in 7 Together’.

“The great thing about having done five of these already is you’re able to take the best bits of each one and use them to formulate what comes next, and the best part has always been around pulling MND families together and making them feel loved, important and supported. I would say we’ve done a great job in that.

“We took a lot of inspiration during those tough moments from those families, and it’s been a big team effort from everybody.

“From everybody who has donated, stood on the roadside or who have come and met us at any point; they’ve played a huge part in this, and they make it very special for all of us involved.”

‘It’s not unique for me to be out on a run and look at my watch and see all the sevens on it or see a registration plate that has three sevens on it’

This year’s challenge will be the second undertaken since the passing of Burrow, and Sinfield opened up about how his memory will drive him through next week’s Herculean effort.

“It’s been tough the whole way along. The beauty of Rob being here was that I got to see him and spend time with him.

“That’s not there now, but like all of us when you lose people, you hold onto the fond memories, the good times and the times where he made me laugh. They’re the bits I still remember now.

“It’s not unique for me to be out on a run and look at my watch and see all the sevens on it or see a registration plate that has three sevens on it. Stuff like that happens to me all the time, and they’re nice memories to have.

“I only think of Rob in a positive, inspiring and fun way.

“You think back to last Thursday and seeing Lindsey, the kids, Rob’s Mum and Dad and his sisters and see the legacy in what’s been built in his name (the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds).

“As tough as it is him not being here, it’s also really powerful what he’s left behind and the memories.

“I can’t think about him the whole week next week (during the challenge) because I’ll be a blubbering wreck, but certainly in the tough moments, I will think of him. He’ll drive us on.”

Donations towards Sinfield’s efforts can be made HERE.

More information regarding the challenge can also be found on the Rhinos’ website.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards owner confirms star’s departure ahead of 2026 as contract cut short

👉🏻 Super League club withdraw from Challenge Cup as explanation provided

👉🏻 Danny Levi’s first words as Leeds Rhinos switch confirmed

👉🏻 Unpaid £400k Rugby League World Cup bill sees RFL issued stern sanction threat