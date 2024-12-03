Kevin Sinfield’s latest challenge approaches remarkable fundraising total

Kevin Sinfield’s latest fundraising challenge to support those living with Motor Neurone Disease is heading towards a staggering £500,000 after just two days out on the roads.

Sinfield is attempting to run seven ultramarathons in just seven days, the fifth time he has taken on such an extraordinary physical challenge, with the Leeds Rhinos legend running almost 40 miles on Tuesday as he headed from Gloucester to Bristol.

Sinfield has raised over £15million since starting out with his fundraising attempts following Rob Burrow’s diagnosis in late-2019. He has deservedly earned worldwide praise and recognition for his exploits with his latest challenge, Running Home for Christmas, having a fundraising target of £777,777.

But inside just two of the seven days, Sinfield is nearly halfway towards that goal already. As of Tuesday evening, the fundraising total had passed £340,000 already, meaning he and his team are on track for another huge result.

The money will make an enormous difference to those living with MND, as well as supporting the families of those affected. 50 per cent of all monies raised will go to the MND Association which supports those who have been diagnosed as well as funding research to try and find a cure.

The Leeds Hospitals Charity will receive 22 per cent of donations to help their work towards building the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND while four more charities – the Irish MND Association, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, MND Scotland and The Darby Rimmer Foundation – will each receive 7 per cent.

Sinfield and his team head to Belfast on Tuesday morning for leg three of the journey, before visiting the likes of Glasgow, Hull and Manchester throughout the week. Sinfield’s final run will take him to his home of Saddleworth.

“It’s been a long old day, I think we’ve run about 68 or 69 kilometres but the weather has been beautiful for us considering it’s December,” Sinfield said after finishing his run on Monday.

If you can donate to Sinfield’s fundraising efforts and help the rugby league legend continue to make an enormous difference in the world, click here to head to the fundraising page.

