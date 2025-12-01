Leeds Rhinos and rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield looks set to raise an astronomical sum of money to support those living with Motor Neurone Disease after completing day one of his latest 7 in 7 challenge.

Sinfield will again take his body to the limit over a gruelling week of running. He will run seven consecutive ultramarathons to raise as much money as possible, with his target once again set at £777,777 – with the number seven symbolic given its significance and attachment to the late, great Rob Burrow.

Sinfield will raise money for a number of charitable foundations connected to MND: Motor Neurone Disease Association, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, MND Scotland, Leeds Hospitals Charity and The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

And after day one, when Sinfield and his team ran across East Anglia from Bury St Edmunds to Ipswich Town Football Club, the challenge is already making a huge difference. At the time of writing, £366,129.85 has been raised after just one day of the latest fundraising mission: almost half the initial goal.

This year’s theme sees Sinfield and a support team visit locations that could be overlooked by major events.

The East Anglian leg specifically finished at Ipswich Town due to the fact their former striker, Marcus Stewart, is currently living with MND. He set the team off from Bury St Edmunds before welcoming them in at Portman Road for the finale.

Speaking before the challenge, Sinfield said: “I can’t wait to get started in Bury St Edmunds. I know the rugby club have made lots of plans to make sure it is our biggest ever send off and that will really kick start this years event.

“We chose to finish at Ipswich Town in tribute to our good friend Marcus Stewart. I know how highly Marcus is thought of at Ipswich and it will be brilliant to see Marcus and his wife Lou. There are also members of the MND community in East Anglia who will be coming to meet us along the way and that is very much the theme for 2025 as we all come together to support each other.”

Later in the week, Sinfield will head to Ireland, Swansea, Sheffield, Cumbria and Dundee before finishing back in Yorkshire.

Crucially, if you wish to donate to Sinfield’s incredible efforts, you can head here to do exactly that.