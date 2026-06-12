Rugby league icon Sir Kevin Sinfield says he is ‘deeply honoured and grateful’ to receive a knighthood, after his inclusion in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

The former Leeds Rhinos, England and Great Britain hero became just the second rugby league player to be knighted, following in the footsteps of Wigan hero Billy Boston last year.

Sir Sinfield has helped raise over £11 million for MND causes in the past few years, inspired by his late friend and team-mate Rob Burrow.

Kevin Sinfield’s first words as historic Knighthood confirmed

His honour also comes less than a week after confirmation of his final ‘7 in 7 challenge’ for later this year, where he will run through all 12 English Super League clubs before arriving on the pitch during October’s Grand Final at Old Trafford. He has also been appointed as OXEN Sport’s first-ever Running Director ahead of his latest, and final, Herculean fundraising effort.

“I am deeply honoured and grateful to receive this award on behalf of the rugby and MND communities,” said Sir Sinfield.

“Since I first played rugby when I was seven, rugby league has given me so much. I am particularly proud to follow in the footsteps of the great Sir Billy Boston, with rugby league’s second-ever knighthood in over 130 years of the sport.

“I am pleased that this honour allows me to continue to raise awareness and I am looking forward to joining up with the ‘7 in 7’ team again in September for our seventh and final annual challenge.

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“My playing career was everything I could ever have dreamed of as a young man but the last seven years have given me so much inspiration.

“The MND community are the very best of us and it has been my privilege to support them and put their battle on the stage it needs.

“I would like to thank my family for their wonderful support and all those who have given me their support over the years. I am incredibly grateful.”

Also commenting, Nigel Wood, chairman of the Rugby Football League and RL Commercial, added: “On behalf of the Rugby Football League, and the sport of Rugby League, it is a privilege to congratulate Sir Kevin Sinfield on his knighthood.

“Rarely has such an honour been so richly deserved – and so widely applauded. I am sure the whole of the rugby league community would agree.

“Sir Kev not only achieved so many feats in our sport, including captaining Leeds Rhinos in one of the greatest eras for any club in our history, but he also earned global acclaim for his truly remarkable efforts when supporting his much-loved friend Rob Burrow and the entire Motor Neurone Disease community.

“No one will forget the numerous arduous running challenges, which tested his mind, body and spirit, that he completed – and continues to undertake – to raise crucial funds and awareness for MND.

“Sir Kev is an inspiration to so many, whether as one of the finest players of his generation, leading Rhinos to seven Super League titles, Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge glory plus captaining England and winning the Golden Boot as the world’s best international, or for those staggering feats of endurance in aid of Rob and MND.

“He has affectionately been known as ‘Sir Kev’ for years by Leeds supporters and it is wonderful for that moniker to be now made official by His Majesty The King.

“After Sir Billy Boston became Rugby League’s first knight last June, ending a long 130 year-wait for the sport, it is encouraging to witness another of our brilliant ambassadors now being bestowed the same honour and recognition.”

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