Kevin Sinfield will take to the streets again this winter for another incredible show of endurance – with seven more ultra-marathons in just seven days.

Sinfield will this year attempt to shine a light on locations that could often be overlooked by major events – with one of his seven routes having a distinct rugby league feel to it. He will again be inspired by the memory of his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate and close friend, Rob Burrow.

That is because Sinfield will run between Workington and Whitehaven in the midst of his ‘7 in 7’, with the sport’s community likely to turn out in force to support one of the greats of the game as he attempts to again raise £777,777 to support those living with MND.

As is now traditional, Sinfield’s ultras will be broken down into 7km blocks, which must be completed inside an hour before he sets off again at the start of the next hour.

Starting with a run from Bury St Edmunds to Ipswich on December 1st – which will be a tribute to former Ipswich Town striker Marcus Stewart, who is living with MND, he will then go all across the UK to raise funds.

On December 2, Sinfield will head to the Republic of Ireland to run in and around Cork. This day will also see Sinfield and his team pay tribute to former Warrington player Paul Darbyshire, who passed away from MND in 2011. It was also honour Irish broadcaster Charlie Bird, who had his own battle with MND before passing away in 2024.

The following day, Sinfield is in Wales for a loop of Swansea before the hills of Sheffield await on December 4. That day will see Sinfield finish his run at the Sheffield Institute for Tralsational Neuroscience, who are conducting groundbreaking research into possible treatment and hopeful cures for MND. Sinfield’s previous challenges have helped fund that researc.

December 5 sees him head to Cumbria before day six heads to Scotland, starting at Carnoustie golf course before running to Dundee. That will be a tribute to the late, great Doddie Weir.

The final day will be a poignant one as Sinfield and his team return to Leeds, beginning in North Yorkshire before finishing at AMT Headingley.

He said: “We have committed to doing seven annual challenges, as most people know the number seven is special to us because it is the number Rob wore.

“There are so many special memories from the previous challenges when people are so grateful that we have come to their village, town or city.

“With this penultimate challenge we wanted to continue that theme. The logistics around getting to each region in the timescale is part of our challenge but it is worth it when we receive such a warm welcome.”