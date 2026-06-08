Kevin Sinfield has revealed the plan for his seventh and final challenge to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease community – as he intends to run through all 12 English Super League clubs on his way to the Grand Final in October.

The 7 in 7 challenge is back for 2026, with Sinfield and a team of support staff running an ultra-marathon every single day for a full week.

Their challenge begins at the home of the current champions, Hull KR, and will take in every single English club on the way to Manchester for the Super League Grand Final, with Sinfield hoping to arrive in time for the game itself.

As is now tradition, Sinfield will run 7km blocks that he must complete within an hour, before starting his next 7km on the hour.

The route

The challenge begins on Sunday September 28, with Sinfield taking in the two Hull clubs. He will start at Craven Park before crossing the river and heading to Hull FC’s MKM Stadium.

The team will then head out towards North Yorkshire, finishing in Shiptonthorpe before heading towards York Knights’ LNER Community Stadium on Monday September 28. That will take in major landmarks including York Minster and York Racecourse, areas Sinfield has visited before as parts of his challenge.

Tuesday sees Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity next on the list of grounds to visit, with Trinity’s DIY Kitchens Stadium the finishing point for day three of the challenge.

Day four leaves Wakefield and takes in all the other West Yorkshire grounds. That includes what is sure to be an emotional run through AMT Headingley, with Bradford Bulls’ Odsal Stadium and Huddersfield Giants’ Accu Stadium the next grounds to be visited.

On October 1, Sinfield and his team leave Huddersfield and head for Lancashire. They will run through Sinfield’s hometown of Oldham and cross the Pennines in what is likely to be the toughest day of running. That day’s ultramarathon finishes at Salford City FC’s Peninsula Stadium.

On day six, the team will visit Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors and finish at St Helens’ BrewDog Stadium.

The final day of seven years of fundraising is on Saturday October 3 – the day of the Super League Grand Final. They will leave St Helens and visit Warrington Wolves before intending to reach Old Trafford in time for kick-off of the biggest game of the season.

Leeds Rhinos said: “It is a fitting venue to conclude the challenges with Sinfield and Burrow having won seven Grand Finals together during their glittering careers at Leeds Rhinos. The Man of the Match in the Grand Final is awarded the Rob Burrow Trophy such is the importance of Burrow’s memory on the biggest day in the Rugby League calendar.”

The fundraising page is already open for supporters to donate, too. You can do so by clicking here.