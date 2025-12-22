Kevin Sinfield will NOT be given a Knighthood in the New Year’s Honours List, it has been reported, with protocol surrounding the honours system putting a block on the accolade.

Sinfield has once again raised over a million pounds this year for MND charities, taking the total sum raised since he began fundraising to well over £11million.

The calls for him to be made a Sir have become almost deafening in the public domain, with a string of high-profile celebrities and figures including Luke Littler and Andy Burnham leading the charge.

But Sinfield looks set to miss out according to The Times. That report suggests that there was pressure placed by figures who select the honours to give Sinfield a Knighthood – but the rules simply mean he cannot secure one.

Honours rules dictate that any recipient of such an award cannot have it upgraded for three years. Sinfield was originally given an MBE in 2014 for services to rugby league and has since been given an OBE and a CBE.

That CBE came in the 2023 New Year’s Honours list – which means that it will be 2026 before it can be upgraded to a KBE: a Knighthood.

However, it means it is almost certain that in 2026, rugby league will finally get its second knight after Billy Boston became the first recipient of the highest honour earlier this year.

Sinfield has just completed another seven ultra-marathons in seven days, taking his body to the limit to raise more money to support those living with MND and their families.

And while no honour will be forthcoming this year, it seems as though it will be only a matter of time until the matter is put right.

