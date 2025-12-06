Kevin Sinfield smashes fundraising target for latest 7 in 7 challenge ahead of Headingley return

Rugby league icon Kevin Sinfield has surpassed the initial fundraising target of £777,777, as he nears the end of his latest 7 in 7 challenge to support those living with Motor Neurone Disease.

The ex-Leeds Rhinos man is currently on the penultimate leg of this year’s mammoth ‘7 in 7 together’ in which Sinfield is running an ultra-marathon every day in 7km blocks every hour on the hour as well as an ‘Extra Mile event’ with members of the MND community.

His challenge has so far seen him run in towns and cities right across the UK and Ireland, with legs in Bury St Edmunds, Cork, Swansea, Sheffield, Cumbria and Dundee. He finishes his Herculean effort tomorrow (Sunday 7 December), running from York to Leeds before finishing at Headingley Stadium.

Kevin Sinfield smashes fundraising target on latest 7 in 7 challenge

At the time of writing, Sinfield’s GoFundMe currently stands on £968,274, a whopping £190,497 more than the initial goal set out before the challenge. Crucially, there is still one more day of fundraising to go before the challenge comes to an end.

Tomorrow’s finish in Leeds also features a 3km ‘Santa Dash’, which gets underway at Leeds Beckett University.

After being shown the fundraising goal had been surpassed on BBC Breakfast, Sinfield said: “It’s a big team effort, the team have been wonderful. Please keep donating.

“The difference this will make, and the community are out; they get it and they’re with us. Thank you everybody.”

‘Thank you everybody’ Kevin Sinfield told #BBCBreakfast ‘it will change lives’ after passing his fundraising target for MND, with two days and two more #7in7Together ultramarathons to gohttps://t.co/3YL2ymVLNZ pic.twitter.com/DBIx5WEuD0 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) December 6, 2025

Sinfield’s latest efforts have again seen deserved praise thrown his way, with current England rugby union head coach Steve Borthwick the latest to describe him as an ‘inspiration’.

“I’ll do my very best, but this man is an inspiration,” Borthwick said after joining Sinfield in Cumbria yesterday. “He brings everybody with him, so I’ll do my very best and try to keep up with him!

“You see so many people here today, which is just tremendous. What Kev and his team and everybody is doing to make the MND community feel loved and cared for, that’s exactly what he does.”

The GoFundMe can be found HERE.

More information on the challenge is also available via the Leeds Rhinos website.

