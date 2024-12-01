Kevin Sinfield receives Royal Family endorsement as latest MND Rob Burrow challenge begins

Kevin Sinfield has completed the first day of his latest challenge for his former teammate and good friend Rob Burrow and the MND community: and he received a touching message of support from Prince William.

Sinfield started his latest fundraising challenge – dubbed Running Home For Christmas – at the annual charity fundraising Liverpool Santa Dash event on Sunday morning.

The gargantuan fundraiser event – to raise funds and awareness for motor neurone disease – will see Sinfield run more than 31 miles per day for a week.

Leeds Rhinos legend Burrow passed away in June after a long battle against MND – but his character on and off the field continues to inspire people around the world, including his good pal Sinfield, who has already completed four mammoth challenges to raise funds and awareness in support of the MND community.

And the Prince of Wales sent a message of support to Sinfield on social media, saying it is a ‘fitting tribute’ to Burrow.

In a selfie-style video message, Prince William said: “Kevin – Catherine and I just want to wish you the very best of luck for what’s going to be a very gruelling week, raising money and awareness around MND.

“What you and Rob have achieved has been incredible and it’s a very fitting tribute to his legacy what you’re achieving again this week and I’m sure you’ll be running with him in your mind the whole way round, so the very best of luck from Catherine and I and we’ll be thinking of you all week. Good luck.”

Another remarkable feat for a remarkable human being. Wishing Kevin Sinfield the best of luck with his latest #7in7 challenge for @mndassoc, we know you’ll do Rob’s memory proud. pic.twitter.com/gbJPya7wMl — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2024

Prince William surprised Burrow and Sinfield back in January when he presented them with their CBEs for their services to MND awareness.

Sinfield has helped raise more than £16million in aid of MND after being inspired by Burrow’s bravery to tackle several gruelling challenges since his diagnosis in December 2019.

Sinfield’s week-long challenge will see take him from Liverpool to Manchester via Wrexham, Gloucester, Belfast, Glasgow, Hull and Northampton – with his 230-mile route listed below.

December 1 – Liverpool to Wrexham

December 2 – Gloucester to Bristol

December 3 – Belfast

December 4 – Glasgow

December 5 – Beverley to Hull

December 6 – Northampton to Leicester

December 7 – Old Trafford to Saddleworth

