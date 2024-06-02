Kevin Sinfield pays heartfelt tribute to Rob Burrow

Kevin Sinfield has paid a heartfelt tribute to close friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, saying he hoped this was ‘the day that would never come’.

Burrow passed away at the age of 41 after a short illness this weekend, having battled courageously against Motor Neurone Disease since his diagnosis in December 2019.

Together, Burrow and Sinfield have raised millions to support the MND Community, including £6million to fund the building of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital.

And Sinfield has paid tribute to Burrow in an emotional post, shared by Leeds Rhinos on social media.

He said: “Today was the day that I hoped would never come. The world has lost a great man and a wonderful friend to so so many. You fought so bravely until the end and became a beacon of hope and inspiration,

“Not only for the MND community but for all those who saw and heard your story.

My love and thoughts go to your beautiful family, Lindsey, Macy, Maya, and Jackson, to your lovely parents Geoff & Irene, sisters Joanne and Claire and your wider family and friends.

“You will continue to inspire me every single day. I have lost a dear friend and I will never forget the special times we shared both on and off the pitch. I would always say that you were pound for pound the toughest player I ever played alongside, however since your diagnosis, you were the toughest and bravest man I have ever met.

“The last 4 and a half years you showed the world what living and loving looked like and this was always done with the biggest smile on your face.

“I will miss you my little mate. All my love, Kev x”.