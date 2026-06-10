Kevin Sinfield CBE has been appointed as OXEN Sport’s first-ever Running Director ahead of his latest superhuman fundraiser later this year – ‘7 in 7: The Grand Finale’.

Earlier this week, details of Sinfield’s seventh and final annual challenge raising awareness and funds for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) community were revealed.

At the back end of September, he and his team will run from Hull to Old Trafford, calling at the homes of all 12 English Super League clubs along the way.

The fundraiser will conclude at the Super League Grand Final on October 3.

As part of the announcement, clothing manufacturer OXEN released special edition t-shirts and vests in the colours of each of the Super League clubs Sinfield will visit.

And now, the brand have confirmed his appointment in a newly-created role as their Running Director.

‘They’ve been brilliant supporters of our challenges and the MND community’

In his role, Sinfield will play an important role in product development, innovation and athlete insight across future ranges.

Offering insight from his training and superhuman challenges, he will focus on ensuring products are designed with athletes in mind: stretching from everyday runners to those running marathons and more.

As his appointment was confirmed, Sinfield said: “I’m really pleased to be taking on the role of Running Director with OXEN.

“I’ve had a strong relationship with the team for a number of years now and they’ve been brilliant supporters of our challenges and the MND community.

“Running has become a huge part of my life. Through the 7 in 7 challenges, training runs and marathons, I’ve learned a lot about what matters when you’re out on the road.

“Comfort, fit, reliability and feeling good in what you’re wearing all make a difference, whether you’re running your first 5K or preparing for a marathon.

“What excites me about this role is the chance to help shape product for everyday athletes.

“OXEN is a brand that listens, cares and wants to improve, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to develop running kit that supports people at every level.”

‘Our relationship with Kevin has always been about more than product… through his MND fundraising work, he has inspired the country’

OXEN’s relationship with rugby league has been prevalent for a number of years. A large number of Super League clubs currently have their kits and trainingwear produced by the brand, including Sinfield’s beloved Leeds Rhinos.

Inspired by former team-mate and friend Rob Burrow’s brave battle against MND, which came to an end in June 2024, OXEN have supported Sinfield’s fundraisers over the years – with over £11 million raised in total.

Six charities will benefit once again from this year’s seventh and final challenge: MND Association, Leeds Hospitals Charity, My Name5 Doddie Foundation, Darby Rimmer Foundation, MND Scotland and the Irish MND Association.

OXEN’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lee Jenkinson added: “Kevin has been part of the OXEN story for a long time, so to now welcome him as our first ever Running Director is a really proud moment for the business.

“This is another major strategic appointment for us. Kevin understands performance, he understands resilience and, importantly, he understands what everyday runners actually need from their kit.

“He has taken on some of the toughest running challenges imaginable, but he also represents the person who simply shows up, gets the miles in and keeps going.

“Our relationship with Kevin has always been about more than product. Through his MND fundraising work, he has inspired the country, and we are incredibly proud that OXEN has helped raise more than £300,000 in support of that cause.

“This next step allows us to build on that relationship and create running product that has real purpose behind it.

“We feel with our other recent appointments at Director level we now have the leadership team to take OXEN to the next level around the world, and Kev will be a big part of that.”