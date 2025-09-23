Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield has named his five greatest rugby league players of all time, with Wigan icons dominating his selections.

Sinfield himself is certainly among the greats of the game, after winning seven Grand Finals, three League Leaders Shields, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups during his time at Headingley, while also making 521 for the Rhinos and winning 40 Test caps for both England and Great Britain.

‘He’s just been knighted and rightly so’

Speaking on the Stick to Cricket Podcast, the now rugby union coach identified his five best players of all time, with three of his choices coming from rivals Wigan.

“I’m going to start with Billy Boston, he’s just been knighted and rightly so,” said Sinfield.

He added: “Ellery (Hanley) has got to be in there. I’m going to say Andy Farrell, so we’ve got a modern-day player in there.”

Those three are certainly good shouts, with the trio all regarded as some of the best Brits to ever play the game. Sir Billy Boston amassed 488 appearances during his career with Wigan alongside 31 Test caps for Great Britain. During his career, Boston also won one First Division title, three Challenge Cups, one Lancashire title and one Lancashire Cup, while helping Great Britain win three Ashes series and one World Cup.

Hanley also totalled a huge 432 club appearances in England across stints at Bradford, Wigan and Leeds, alongside various spells in Australia and 38 Test caps as well. He also won two Championship titles, four Challenge Cups, four Regal Trophies, four Lancashire Cups and one World Club Challenge across his career.

Farrell also tallied 358 career appearances for Wigan, while also winning 45 Test caps for both Great Britain and England. Across his rugby league career, he won six Championship/Super League titles, four Challenge Cups, three Regal Trophies and one World Club Challenge.

Sinfield also detailed two overseas names to complete his five, with one Australian and one New Zealander making the cut.

“Then I’m going to pick a couple of guys from overseas. Wally Lewis, an Australian, and it’s only right we have a New Zealander in there, so I’m going to say Stacey Jones.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 South Sydney ‘desperate’ for Lewis Dodd exit as Super League stumbling block revealed

👉 Leigh star reveals how he almost walked away from rugby before Leopards lifeline as Wigan woes explained

👉 Championship chairman resigns as ‘varying agendas’ slammed in exit statement

👉 Ranking every Super League team’s home record in 2025: Hull KR near perfect as Hull FC 9th…

👉 Could Saturday be Paul Wellens’ last game in charge of St Helens?