Sir Kevin Sinfield will take the Super League Grand Final match ball on his seventh and final fundraising challenge before delivering it at Old Trafford on October 3.

It was announced back in June that this year would see Sinfield undertake his last annual fundraising challenge for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) community.

Aptly for a man who won seven Super League Grand Finals during his illustrious playing career with Leeds Rhinos, his latest superhuman effort has been named ‘7 in 7 in 7 Challenge: The Grand Finale’.

And once he has visited the home of all 12 English clubs in Super League, his final annual challenge will end at Old Trafford on October 3, where it has been announced he will deliver the match ball for this year’s Grand Final.

Sir Kevin Sinfield to deliver 2026 Super League Grand Final match ball

Leeds and England icon Sinfield was knighted in the King’s Birthday Honours list back in June having helped to raise more than £11 million for the MND community across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland since embarking on his first annual challenge in 2020.

This year, he will again complete an ultra-marathon every day for seven days: beginning at the home of reigning Super League champions Hull KR on Sunday, September 27.

He said: “I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and, as always, I’m so grateful for the unstinting support and encouragement we have already seen.

“Some of my greatest memories in rugby league, of course, have occurred at Old Trafford and in the Grand Final.

“It’s an honour to be able to take the match ball – for the biggest night in Super League – with us on our own journey before arriving at what is always an electric atmosphere and special occasion.”

Six charities will benefit from this year’s seventh annual fundraiser – the MND Association, Leeds Hospitals Charity, My Name5 Doddie Foundation, Darby Rimmer Foundation, MND Scotland and the Irish MND Association.

Donations can be made HERE.