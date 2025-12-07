Kevin Sinfield completes superhuman ‘7 in 7: Together’ challenge as huge total raised for MND community

Rugby league icon Kevin Sinfield completed his ‘7 in 7: Together’ Challenge on Sunday afternoon, and an absolutely huge total has been raised by his efforts in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease community.

Sinfield and his team have this week ran an ultra-marathon each day, doing so in seven-kilometre blocks on the hour, every hour.

At the end of each day’s marathon, the ‘Extra Mile’ has been run with members of the MND community, with legs in East Anglia, Cork, Swansea, Sheffield, Cumbria and Dundee prior to Sunday.

Those destinations were chosen as places that could often be overlooked by major events, ensuring in each of the locations know they are not forgotten.

Sunday’s final day began in York and saw Leeds icon Sinfield – alongside his team – end their mammoth effort at Headingley, the Rhinos’ home.

As part of the final day, there was also a three-kilometre ‘Santa Dash’, which began at Leeds Beckett University.

At the time of writing, just a couple of hours after the last ultra-marathon was completed, £1,155,486 has been raised!

5,000 Santas welcome Kevin Sinfield home to Leeds at the end of his #7in7together challenge, completing 7 ultramarathons in 7 days for MNDhttps://t.co/Fic2h8SeDk pic.twitter.com/mBCTEf970k — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) December 7, 2025

That is almost 150% of the initial target of £777,777. The number seven, of course, has been synonymous with Sinfield’s fundraisers over the years as it was the shirt number worn by friend and team-mate Rob Burrow during his career.

Burrow, who battled against MND for almost five years before passing away in June 2024, is the inspiration behind all of Sinfield’s fundraising: along with the rest of the community.

After finishing his final ultra-marathon on Sunday, Sinfield addressed the crowd that had gathered at Headingley.

Among the crowds, almost 5,000 dressed in Father Christmas costumes that had taken part in the ‘Santa Dash’ packed in to show their admiration for Sinfield.

All money raised will be split between six charities: Motor Neurone Disease Association, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, MND Scotland, Leeds Hospitals Charity and The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

It’s worth noting that the fundraising tally is already over the £1.2 million mark when the tally of Gift Aid on people’s donations is included.

If you wish to, you can still donate to the cause HERE.

Sir Kev, we salute you!

