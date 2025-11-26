Former Super League ace Kevin Larroyer has extended his stay with Championship outfit Hunslet for 2026, and will play on into the 17th season of his professional career!

Now 36, Larroyer made his senior bow in the game for hometown club Toulouse Olympique back in March 2010 away at Whitehaven.

The versatile forward joined then-newly-promoted Hunslet from Halifax Panthers ahead of the 2025 campaign, playing 20 games across all competitions in his first year at the club to take his career appearance tally up to 331.

That tally includes 15 games on the international stage for France, who he represented between 2012 and 2016.

Veteran former Hull KR and Leigh star extends Championship stay for 2026

Able to slot into the front-row, back-row or at loose, Larroyer has donned a shirt for nine different clubs in his career to date.

Catalans Dragons, Hull KR and Castleford Tigers were the three he represented in Super League, with Toulouse, Newcastle Thunder, Bradford Bulls, Leigh, Halifax Panthers and Hunslet making up the remaining sextet.

The Parksiders announced his contract extension earlier this week via social media, posting on X: “🇫🇷 | ✍️ | Hunslet RLFC are delighted to announce that back-rower Kevin Larroyer has signed a new 12-month deal.

“The former French international made 20 appearances for the Parksiders in 2025.”

Larroyer – who is set to turn 37 in June – has 47 tries to his name so far in his career, but awaits his first in Hunslet colours.

This year, he featured in a Hunslet side which finished bottom of the Championship, winning two of their 24 league games.

As head coach Kyle Trout – who stepped up from his assistant role to replace Dean Muir in the hotseat midway through 2025 – prepares for his first full season at the helm, he is also gearing his squad up to compete in a 21-team division.

Come 2026, those in the second tier will merge with those from League 1 to play in one bumper competition, simply being known as the ‘Championship’.