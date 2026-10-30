Kevin Brown believes Jake Connor would have been a difference-maker for England against Papua New Guinea, but has defended the side’s spine.

Having lost their opener against Tonga before thrashing France last weekend, England went into their final group stage clash against the Kumuls knowing they had to win handsomely to stand any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Brian McDermott’s side got off to a flying start in Wollongong and were 22-0 to the good midway through the first half, but were unable to drill home their advantage.

Heading into the sheds 24-0 to the good, England went on to lose the second half 12-10, with the final scoreline 34-12 in their favour.

And despite the victory, the margin of victory is nowhere near enough for there to be any belief in progression, with England now relying on Tonga beating Samoa by 46 points on Sunday.

‘If Jake Connor had been somewhere around that today, he’d have made a difference’

When McDermott named his squad ahead of the tournament, the omission of Leeds ace Connor was by far the biggest talking point.

The playmaker registered over 40 assists in Super League in 2026, but did not make it – with George Williams, Harry Smith and Mikey Lewis the half-backs chosen instead.

Speaking after the win against PNG on Premier Sports, former England international Brown said: “If Jake Connor had been somewhere around that today, he’d have made a difference, I feel. He’d have created opportunities.

“It’s difficult to say he would have made a big enough difference, across the board today we weren’t good enough.

“Someone like a Bevan French is the best player to have when you’re chasing points, but Brian McDermott hasn’t picked a squad to chase points, he’s picked a squad to win games.

“We’ve won the game, it’s been a very ugly win, but I’d have liked to have seen them keep developing and earning that spot in the semi-finals rather than chasing ridiculous numbers.”

McDermott’s side began the weekend needing there to be a 68-point swing in their favour over Samoa, and have only managed to knock 22 points off that tally.

England now look incredibly likely to exit a World Cup prior to the semi-finals for the first time ever, and while he believes Connor would have made a difference, Brown was quick to defend those that were involved in the side’s spine on Friday.

The former Super League stalwart said: “If we’d have stuck to everything we were doing in that opening period, we’re flying, but we then tried to be a little bit too expansive.

“We can’t just blame the spine, the amount of errors… there isn’t one person I’d say had a shocker today, but as a collective, 21 errors is so many and most of them were in the second half.

“We’ve lost the second half 12-10 when we were saying we were confident and that fatigue would kick in (for PNG). We didn’t get to that stage, they were clever in what they did, they beat us in the effort areas.

“I don’t necessarily think the spine are to blame for this.”

‘You shouldn’t be judged on the opening game of the World Cup. You should be allowed to build into the competition’

England’s early exit despite winning two of their three games largely comes down to the format of the reduced ten-team World Cup.

McDermott’s side have been put in the combined Pool B/C alongside six teams, playing only three, and only the top two progress: with no quarter-finals.

The format has come under plenty of fire throughout the tournament, and Brown believes it has only contributed to the disappointment as he said: “He (McDermott) will be disappointed with the structure of the competition.

“It’s not to make excuses… you shouldn’t be judged on the opening game of the World Cup. You should be allowed to build into the competition, especially in the group stage.

“We’ve won pretty convincingly today, albeit nowhere near the performance levels we’d want. To go out after two easy wins… I just think the structure needs looking at. It’s put too much pressure on them.

“When you play international games, you should be rewarded for winning games and not always chasing points.

“The way it’s been structured, it was do or die. It was almost a knockout game after two sessions of flying around the world.

“I don’t think it was set up right for longevity in the tournament.”