Former England star branded ‘imbecile’ by ex-Hull FC man for bold Ashes statement

Former England star Kevin Brown has been branded an ‘imbecile’ by ex-Hull FC ace Josh Reynolds after suggesting that Shaun Wane’s side could have won the Ashes Series 3-0.

Australia, of course, reigned supreme on English soil this autumn. Winning Tests in London, Liverpool and Leeds, the tourists pulled off a 3-0 series whitewash.

England scored just two tries all series, a barge over from dummy-half by hooker Daryl Clark late on at Wembley and George Williams’ effort half-an-hour into the last Test at Headingley as he dotted down on the back of Jez Litten’s break and kick.

11-time England international Brown though stated that the hosts could have won the series 3-0 themselves had they reached their full potential.

Speaking in the BBC’s coverage of the third Test, he said: “They (Australia) are a fantastic side, but if we’d played to our absolute best in all three games, I think we’d win 3-0, I honestly do.

“There is a gap, but it’s not as big as what we’re saying and what people are saying. I think we’ve built this gap way bigger.”

And those comments are what has sparked somewhat of a pile on Down Under.

Former NRL and Super League half-back Reynolds, a man Brown faced just once in his career as a player, has led the pile on.

Speaking about Brown‘s comments on Sky Sports Radio, the 36-year-old said: “He’s an imbecile, that guy.

“He would say some of the most idiotic stuff.

“If I see him at a game, I’m going to front him and ask, ‘are you serious?’

“He says ridiculous things.”

New South Wales representative Reynolds didn’t stop there either, going on to blast the English game as a whole.

Having scored seven tries in 25 games across all competitions for Hull between 2021 and 2022, he added: “They’re delusional.

“I used to sit over there and cop it… ‘You think your competition (NRL) is that much better’.

“I just got over arguing the point, but they honestly think that the gap is not that big.”