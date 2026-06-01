Huddersfield’s search for a permanent new home remains ongoing, with Giants owner Ken Davy confirming he has withdrawn from the process of buying The Shay.

Both Championship rugby league outfit Halifax Panthers and football club FC Halifax Town – who play in the sixth tier of the pyramid in the National League – play at The Shay, which is currently owned by Calderdale Council.

When the Council announced their decision to sell the venue on, Giants owner Davy was the leading contender to purchase it, needing to find a new home for the Super League club.

They will depart their current home, the Accu Stadium, come the end of the 2026 campaign.

But at least on a permanent basis, The Shay will not become their new home.

‘I had hoped to develop The Shay into a truly multi-sport centre for the community of Calderdale as a whole’

Davy’s withdrawal from the process to buy The Shay, announced in a statement on Monday afternoon, comes after opposition from campaigners who want to see the stadium remain under community control.

His statement begins: “Today, June 1, 2026, I have informed Calderdale Council that I will not be progressing my interest in purchasing the Shay Stadium, Halifax.

“From the very beginning, I made it absolutely clear to the Council, the football and rugby clubs and indeed, the various supporters groups I have met, that I would only continue my interest in The Shay Stadium, and sport in Halifax in general, if my input and involvement was welcome.

“Unfortunately, in the respect of a small minority, it is abundantly clear that this is not the case.

“This outcome is obviously disappointing. I am however especially disappointed for the wider sporting community of Calderdale, as I had hoped to develop The Shay into a truly multi-sport centre for the community of Calderdale as a whole, rather than just the around 6% who currently use it to attend rugby or football matches.

“The Shay does at least now have the benefit of a new state of the art pitch, which the football and rugby clubs and the Council, assure me would not have happened without my involvement, and I wish everyone in Calderdale every success in the future.” It remains to be seen where Huddersfield end up next season, but despite withdrawing from the process of buying The Shay, Davy has not ruled out it still becoming the Giants’ new home. If that were to happen, it would now have to come as a temporary base, and they would have to pay money to the owners of the venue: whoever that may be come the time. Davy’s statement concludes: “In respect of the Giants, my withdrawal changes very little. I suspect The Shay would probably still be a rental option for us, given its need for income, and that goes for a number of other sites in and around our area.

“In addition our challenge to Kirklees Council remains in that we need a permanent site to secure our long-term future.”