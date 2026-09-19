Keighley have appointed Matt Bramald as their new head coach ahead of 2027, with the former Cougars star returning to the Championship club.

Bramald – whose playing career came as a utility back – scored 27 tries in 63 appearances across all competitions for Keighley between 2004 and 2006.

He has also previously spent time at Cougar Park heading up the reserves and under-21s as well as assisting at first-team level: including under now-London Broncos and Papua New Guinea boss Jason Demetriou.

20 years on from his stint donning the Cougars’ shirt as a player coming to an end, Bramald – who is now 53 – returns as their head coach.

‘I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to Keighley as head coach. It’s a club I know well and one that means a great deal to me’

Bramald’s playing career also saw him represent Dewsbury Rams, Featherstone Rovers, Batley Bulldogs and Hunslet – hanging up his boots in 2008.

His only previous head coach role at first-grade level came at Hunslet in 2016, though he has since enjoyed stints with both Featherstone and Castleford Tigers, with a background in youth development.

The 53-year-old replaces Ian Hardman in the Cougars hotseat, and said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to Keighley as head coach. It’s a club I know well and one that means a great deal to me.

“There is plenty of hard work ahead, but that challenge is exactly what excites me.”

2026 saw Keighley finish 16th in the Championship, winning six and drawing two of their 24 league games to pick up 14 competition points.

Having taken the reins, Bramald’s goals are clear, as he added: “I’m looking forward to meeting the players, getting onto the training field and beginning to build a team that works hard, represents the club and the town properly, and gives our supporters something to be proud of.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in the appointment for putting their trust in me. I genuinely can’t wait to get started.”