Keighley Cougars owners Ryan O’Connor and Kaue Garcia have announced they will step down at the end of the season, with years of personal abuse linked to their support for the LGBT+ community stated as one of the main reasons.

O’Connor and Garcia took control of the Cougars back in 2019, and have confirmed in a lengthy statement spanning over 1,000 words that they are now searching for new owners.

While admitting that the financial challenges posed by decisions made by the Rugby Football League (RFL) regarding competition structures over the last few years have played their part, the same-sex couple have detailed the abuse suffered on social media throughout their time as Keighley’s owners.

A lot of that criticism, which they say has come on an almost daily basis, has centred around their commitment to inclusion and their own sexuality.

‘We have never apologised for standing alongside the LGBT+ community, and we never will’

During O’Connor and Garcia’s control, Keighley won the League 1 title in 2022, winning every game they played in the third tier during the course of that campaign.

Their statement reads: “Much of the (social media) criticism centres around our commitment to inclusion, our support for the LGBT+ community, and the accusation of ‘not knowing what we are doing’ because we are a gay couple who supposedly know nothing about rugby.

“We have never apologised for standing alongside the LGBT+ community, and we never will.”

During their time as owners, O’Connor and Garcia have helped the club to stage seven Pride fixtures, with the abuse suffered stated as having affected their mental health.

The statement says: “After the 2023 season, the volume and intensity of the abuse became overwhelming.

“It affected our sleep, our wellbeing and our mental health.”

Keighley have won only four of their first 16 league games this season in the Championship having been merged into a bumper competition at second tier level ahead of 2026 after spending last season in League 1.

As they announced their departure, O’Connor and Garcia concluded: “Keighley Cougars has been a huge part of our lives for seven years.

“We will leave knowing that we gave everything we had, always with the best interests of Keighley Cougars at heart.

“Thank you for allowing us to be part of this remarkable story.”