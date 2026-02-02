Leigh star Keanan Brand hit with RFL sanction following Warrington friendly sin-bin

Leigh star Keanan Brand has seen three penalty points put on his disciplinary record following a sin-binning in the Leopards’ pre-season friendly defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Brand was shown yellow by referee Tom Grant half-an-hour into last Friday night’s pre-season clash at The Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The outside-back was angry at a decision that had gone against him, and threw the ball away in frustration, resulting in Grant pulling the card out of his pocket.

Warrington went on to make the most of their man advantage and extended their lead out to 10-0 before the half-time hooter sounded.

Having shifted into the centres as he returned to the field at the start of the second half, Brand helped Leigh to establish a 12-10 lead before Joe Philbin’s try won it late on for the hosts.

Brand’s three penalty points were put on his record by the Match Review Panel, who deemed the actions which led to the yellow card to be worthy of a ‘Grade B Disputes Decision’ offence.

Alongside those points, Brand will also have to pay a fine, but fortunately for the Ireland international and Leigh, his disciplinary record had been clean prior, so his total penalty points still only sit at three.

All points remain on players’ records for 12 months on a rolling basis, and it is only when their total reaches six points that a one-match ban is required.

Team-mate Edwin Ipape was guilty of both a high shot and a tip tackle in the first half against Warrington, but has escaped any further punishment and now won’t be banned.

Had he received any points, due to his record, he would have been facing an immediate ban.

The Leopards travel to North Wales Crusaders in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup this weekend before opening their 2026 Super League campaign at home against Leeds Rhinos on February 13.