Kangaroos head coach Kevin Walters has resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes to his side ahead of Test Three of the Ashes, with his eyes firmly set on a series whitewash.

The tourists head to Headingley Stadium with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, which gave Walters food for thought over his selection.

He had previously hinted at widespread changes to his squad for the Test in West Yorkshire, saying it would be a nice reward for those in his touring party who have not played thus far, but has now named a full-strength side.

Kevin Walters names full-strength Australia team for Ashes Test

While he has resisted the urge to deploy a fresh-looking squad, he has made just one change to his squad. The headline name back in the mix is captain Isaah Yeo, who comes back into the side at loose forward after missing the Everton Test through concussion. His return sees Pat Carrigan return to the front-row, with Lindsay Smith dropping out.

“I spoke to some of the senior players and also some of the selectors, because it wasn’t an easy decision,” Walters said.

“I just want to make the right decision for the Kangaroos and the jersey. In the end, after some consultation and chats, the best thing to do was to go back to that 17 that started the Test series.”

It means that six players will go the full tour with playing a solitary minute of action. They are Mitchell Moses, Bradman Best, Ethan Strange, Jacob Preston, Dylan Edwards and Blayke Brailey.

Interestingly, it does mean Brailey and Strange could actually still switch to England if they wished, as they are both eligible and haven’t made their Test debuts.

Kangaroos squad in full

1. Reece Walsh. 2. Mark Nawaqanitawase, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Gehamat Shibasaki, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Pat Carrigan, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11. Angus Crichton, 12. Hudson Young, 13. Isaah Yeo (c), 14. Tom Dearden, 15. Lindsay Collins, 16. Reuben Cotter, 17. Keaon Koloamatangi.