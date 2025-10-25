Australia coach Kevin Walters described his side’s performance as ‘scrappy’ in the opening Test of this autumn’s Ashes: and warned England he expects the Kangaroos to get even better.

The reigning world champions didn’t appear to get out of first gear as they recorded a straightforward 26-6 win against the hosts. They now only have to win one of the remaining two Tests at Everton or Leeds to retain the Ashes.

Two tries each for Reece Walsh and Angus Crichton proved to be more than enough for the tourists, and while Walters admitted he was delighted to see his side win, he also insisted there are many more levels left in the Kangaroos.

“It was a bit scrappy – we expect us to get better, and the English side will too,” Walters said. “Our defence was good, which makes me happier for than anything.

“There’s no relief. I am in a strong position as the coach of this side. These guys give you confidence. they handled the pressure well and then will get on for next week.”

The manner of the Kangaroos’ win was even more impressive given captain Isaah Yeo left the field inside the opening five minutes with a HIA that ultimately rules him out of the second Test at Everton next weekend. It remains to be seen whether he will be cleared to play at Headingley in the third Test.