Kangaroos boss launches Shaun Wane defence as England criticism addressed after Ashes whitewash

Kangaroos head coach Kevin Walters has been left surprised at the criticism levelled the way of England and his counterpart Shaun Wane during this autumn’s Ashes Series.

World champions Australia condemned England to a 3-0 series whitewash defeat on home soil with comfortable victories at Wembley (26-6), Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium (14-4) and Headingley (30-8).

With this the first Rugby League Ashes in 22 years, the tourists already had the series sewn up after the first two Tests in the capital and on Merseyside.

Saturday afternoon’s third Test in Leeds had just four points in it at the break, but Walters’ side scored 18 unanswered second half points to claim a whitewash.

Pressure has been heaped on England boss Wane during this autumn’s series, with plenty of criticism going his team’s way from both sides of the globe.

But post-match at Headingley, Walters refuted that criticism, saying: “I certainly have been (surprised), and that’s just talking to our players after these games.

“Some of the Australian press were saying it’s been a walk in the park. Well, come over for a walk in the park against the English and see how you go. They were tough games.

“The more we play these games, it used to be a part of history, and it just helps both nations.

“When they (England) get a bit of a roll on, it’s great Test football, very good Test football.

“Playing against England, they upset you in many ways. We’ve got to learn from that as a group and get better next time.”

England have still not beaten Australia since 1995, and now have to gear themselves up for a World Cup taking place Down Under this time next year.

Walters continued: “We were never comfortable up in the coaches box throughout the whole game, and the English side never gave us too many opportunities to kick away in the game.

“That’s been the case, really, for all three games.

“There’s been some chat back in Australia about this English side, but if you speak to our players, they’ve got nothing but respect for them and the way they play their football.

“It’s a different style of game here, and it’s great that our boys can experience that now.”