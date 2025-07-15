There has been an apparent twist in the future of Newcastle Knights and Queensland superstar Kalyn Ponga: with the 27-year-old having no interest in representing the All Blacks if he moves to rugby union, instead favouring an overseas switch.

Reports have emerged in recent days linking Ponga with a sensational code switch after he appointed the services of a New Zealand-based rugby union agent to shop his name to multiple clubs in the 15-man code.

That led many to suspect that Ponga was eyeing up a run in the New Zealand national side, in a similar career trajectory to Joseph Suaalii, who has made a huge mark with the Wallabies since leaving the Roosters.

But now, leading journalist Dean Ritchie has claimed on NRL360 that Ponga’s preference may be to head to rugby union in either France or Japan.

Ritchie also revealed that the Knights have frantically been trying to discover the identity of the manager Ponga has engaged, but with little success.

He said: “Some Newcastle officials desperately tried to find this mysterious New Zealand manager today. They found out his identity but they couldn’t find him.

“He wouldn’t return calls. Certainly there’s a growing speculation that he will end up in French rugby or Japanese rugby but I am told quite categorically that he will not at all be interested in playing for the All Blacks.

“I think Kalyn Ponga wants a change. I think he wants to head overseas, and I think somewhere in France would suit Kalyn.”

