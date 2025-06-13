Newcastle Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga is reportedly drawing intense interest from leading European rugby clubs, with a high-profile switch to the 15-man code looking increasingly likely as his NRL contract nears its end in 2027.

According to Code Sports, rugby outfits in both England and France have made initial inquiries about the 27-year-old’s availability.

These clubs are hoping to lure Ponga away from the NRL with lucrative offers that could surpass his current $1.4 million salary on the Central Coast.

Ponga, who has long been linked with rugby due to his Kiwi heritage and high school rugby experience with Churchie’s First XV – a school known for its rugby excellence – could reportedly earn over $2 million annually in European rugby.

The fullback’s passion for the sport, combined with a long-standing dream of representing the All Blacks, ticks a lot of boxes for those hunting for the illusive attackers signature.

But despite all the reports, Ponga is under contract with the Knights until 2027 – the same year the newly formed Perth Bears will enter the NRL.

The possibility of a lucrative switch to rugby, however, remains very real, especially with European clubs eyeing the Queensland Origin star’s skills.

Ponga’s father, Andre, confirmed the overseas interest but emphasised that the family is not rushing into any decisions. “Yes, there’s been some interest in Kalyn from rugby clubs overseas,” Andre said.

“We’ve had a few parties calling us saying there’s interest, but I try not to listen to managers and other people. The interest is from overseas rugby, but it’s not a conversation we are worrying about right now.”

Kalyn Ponga himself, while acknowledging the possibility of a future code switch, remains focused on his NRL career and the Knights’ long-term prospects.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Josh Charnley targeted by Championship heavyweights in huge transfer move

“There has been talk about Kalyn going overseas at the end of 2027, but Kalyn is staying patient and seeing where the Knights are,” Andre added. “He doesn’t want to be rushed into a decision two years out.”

The 27-year-old playmaker is currently locked down in camp with Queensland ahead of Game II of the 2025 State of Origin series in Perth and has made it clear that he is not ready to make any final decisions about his future.

In 2019, Ponga openly expressed an interest in playing for the All Blacks, and his past as a promising rugby union player only adds fuel to speculation of the Aussie born Kiwi becoming a dual-international.

In a March interview, former All Blacks star Steven Donald suggested a rugby switch was still on the table for Ponga, especially with his New Zealand roots.

However, Ponga’s commitment to the Maroons and his ongoing desire to achieve success with the Knights will keep him anchored in rugby league for now.

“Kalyn loves the Maroons, he is passionate about this Queensland jumper,” Andre said. “It would be hard to go to rugby now. Kalyn is 27 and in the prime of his career in league. The game is in a good place, and there is a huge future for him if he stays in rugby league.”

Ponga’s situation is complicated by the introduction of the Perth Bears into the NRL, with the franchise eyeing a marquee player as their foundation recruit. Coach Mal Meninga knows the Knights star well from his time in charge of the Queensland Maroons.

However, Ponga’s Knights contract runs through 2027, and he would need to negotiate an early release from the club to make a switch to the Bears before that time.

In the meantime, Ponga has made it clear that he still has goals to achieve in rugby league, including winning an NRL premiership.

His father again backed Kalyn’s commitment to the job at hand.

“I know he wants a premiership for the Knights,” Andre told Code Sports. “The results don’t show it, but he is always optimistic. It’s probably one to ask in another 12 months’ time realistically.”

Kalyn Ponga’s contract with the Knights runs until the end of the 2027 season, and with the next Rugby World Cup scheduled for October the same year, in reality, the switch would have to come sooner rather than later.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Super League Dream Team at halfway: four Hull KR, three Wigan, two Hull..

👉🏻 Inside Wigan’s preparations for Dewsbury as remarkable Las Vegas comparison made

👉🏻 Exclusive: Hull KR owner makes bold challenge to squad as Wembley emotions revealed

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards coach drops major bombshell with Lachlan Lam future hint given

👉🏻 BBC’s next two Super League games confirmed including Wigan, Hull KR, Leigh