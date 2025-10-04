Leeds Rhinos forward Kallum Watkins is in the mix to earn a shock recall to the England squad for this year’s Ashes, head coach Shaun Wane has revealed.

Watkins has proven to be one of the stars for the Rhinos in 2025, playing an influential role in them making the play-offs after his mid-season return to Headingley following his departure from Salford Red Devils.

Watkins has starred in a plethora of positions and has frequently earned praise from head coach Brad Arthur for not only his versatility, but his all-round performances too. And now, they have not gone unnoticed.

Wane confirmed on Friday evening that Watkins is in the running for a first England call-up since the 2022 Rugby League World Cup and is already part of an extended fallout squad that are already training ahead of the final 24-man group being whittled down later this month – a deserved reward for the 34-year-old’s form.

“Kallum Watkins is in the squad,” Wane said. “He’s played well, he’s in good form and he’s an international player. He’s in the 40-man squad and training with us.”

Furthermore, Wane also confirmed that Rhinos co-captain Ash Handley is in contention to make the cut too – with Handley’s versatility also cited as a major reason why he could be involved. England staff are just ‘waiting’ to see whether he will be fit to be named having struggled with a groin injury in the latter part of 2025.

“We’re waiting and making sure (on his injury),” Wane said. “Leeds are looking after him and his welfare, and if he’s fit to play three Test matches, then he’s worth the wait.

“It’s alright having a good team in the first Test, but you need players who can play in different positions. Kal and Ash are perfect for that.”

Wane will reveal his 24-man squad the Monday after the Super League Grand Final, October 13.