Leeds Rhinos are increasingly confident Kallum Watkins will play on with the club in 2027 – with talks continuing over a deal that could see him stay in a new off-field role when his career concludes.

The 35-year-old has once again been one of the key players in Leeds’ resurgence under Brad Arthur. He has proven to be an astute piece of business ever since rejoining Leeds from Salford Red Devils last summer.

Watkins initially joined on a short-term deal until the end of 2025 but that was quickly extended through to another 12 months, taking his deal until the culmination of the current campaign.

But there is now a strong likelihood Leeds will retain Watkins and he will go around again in 2027.

Watkins set to re-sign at Leeds

Watkins has been an ever-present for Leeds throughout 2026 and has again proven himself to be a fantastic asset for Arthur’s squad, filling in across a number of positions once again. However, he has excelled at loose forward of late for the Rhinos as they moved to the top of the Super League table.

And having rediscovered some of the form that made him one of the world’s best centres during his first spell with Leeds, the Rhinos are keen to have him around as part of Arthur’s squad for at least the 2027 season.

Talks are progressing well and it is understood he will re-sign.

However, Love Rugby League has also been told that Leeds are keen to ensure they retain Watkins’ presence around AMT Headingley when he ultimately decides to hang up his boots.

The Rhinos have therefore held talks with Watkins about a possible off-field role at the club whenever his playing career comes to an end, most likely at the end of the 2027 season.

Leeds have made a concerted effort to shift their off-field culture since the arrival of the likes of Arthur and sporting director Ian Blease, with the retention of Watkins as a player and then in an off-field role another key component of their plans.

Leeds’ 2027 plans take shape

Watkins continuing his career into what would be a 15th separate season with the Rhinos across two spells is a major boost for the club going into next year.

They have a string of big name players leaving including the likes of Cameron Smith, Brodie Croft and Harry Newman – but they will now keep one of their other key off-contract stars at the club for at least 12 months.

Attention will now likely turn to the future of Ryan Hall – though Arthur recently stressed that there would be no decision on the veteran winger’s plans until later in the year.

Leeds are likely to be guided by Hall on whether he wants to continue his own career like Watkins into the 2027 season, but there will be some time yet before the Great Britain international decides if he wants to play on.

However, it now looks all-but certain that Watkins will be sticking around.

This news was first reported on the Love Rugby League podcast.

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