Leeds Rhinos forward Kallum Watkins has revealed he is determined to earn a new deal and play on at the Super League club in 2026.

Watkins agreed to return to AMT Headingley last week on an initial deal until the end of the season after the Rhinos paid a transfer fee to release him from Salford Red Devils.

The 34-year-old will make his second debut for Leeds from the bench on Friday against Huddersfield. But the England international insists his career is nowhere near over yet: and he is keen to secure a new contract with the Rhinos for next year at least.

When asked if he wanted to continue in 2026, he said: “I hope so.

“I’ve been given an opportunity to play out this year and hopefully get another opportunity next year – which I’ll be aiming for.

“I want to gain an opportunity to play and help the team out as much as possible. I’d like to keep going and get a couple of more years out of me.”

Watkins admitted the decision to leave Salford and the financial situation which engulfed the club as ‘really tough’ – but a return to Leeds was something he couldn’t resist.

He admitted: “It’s been really tough. Everyone involved in that situation and environment has done it tough.

“People have had to make difficult decisions. We had a really good group there and we did well as a group. We proved a lot of doubters wrong.

“But things happen for a reason, I’m glad to be here and glad to be working hard with the boys.”

Watkins also revealed he had held talks with Leeds about a possible role to stay with the club upon his retirement: whenever that may be.

“We’ve had a small conversation about it,” he admitted.

“We’ve not delved into it too much but I’m wanting to help the younger side. But I’ll play this year, hopefully get an opportunity to play next year and we’ll work from there. I’m not really setting anything in stone how long I’ll go for – hopefully as long as possible.”

