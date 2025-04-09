Kallum Watkins is a Leeds Rhinos player once again: and Brad Arthur admits he sees multiple ways in which the veteran can offer added value to his new club.

Watkins returns to AMT Headingley almost six years on from his initial departure, after Leeds agreed a fee with Salford Red Devils to sign the England international.

The 34-year-old has only joined on a deal until the end of the season, and while he has reinvented himself as a back-row forward during his latter years at Salford, Arthur is refusing to pigeon-hole Watkins into any one role.

When asked this week if he sees him specifically as a back-rower, Arthur said: “No, not really.

“Our back row has been really good. I like the flexibility Kallum gives us. He can cover in the centres if we get an injury in a game or anything like that.

“I think he can serve us really well in the middle too. He gives us some real options, but that’s all still to come for us.”

Arthur also believes that Watkins will provide value to his new team-mates in big games. Leeds have fallen just short in defeats to St Helens and Warrington in recent weeks – and the Rhinos head coach insists Watkins’ presence in tight affairs could be pivotal.

He said: “We’ve been really good effort-wise and the last three games we’ve had to play Saints, Wigan and Warrington. All three of those, I believe we should have won them.

“We were the better team for long periods but in those little moments, that’s where he can be of help and staying around it and keeping calm.

“I’m really happy with the pack but I like the idea of having the guys looking around in the sheds and seeing there’s 12 or 14 good forwards, it keeps them on their toes.”

