Leeds Rhinos have now completed the signing of Salford Red Devils captain Kallum Watkins, who returns to Headingley with immediate effect on a deal until the end of the 2025 season.

With Salford’s financial plight having been ongoing since November, reports linking Watkins with a return to Leeds first emerged before the season had even started.

Those links only grew stronger a couple of weeks ago once the veteran utility refused to play in the Red Devils’ defeat at Wigan Warriors having been paid late for the second month running.

Watkins returned to the Salford side for their Challenge Cup tie in Perpignan against Catalans Dragons last weekend, but come Tuesday morning, it was revealed that Watkins’ move back to Headingley was nearing completion.

Kallum Watkins’ Leeds Rhinos return confirmed as player swap deal revealed

The move has now been confirmed, with Watkins set for a second stint with the Rhinos having won 11 major honours in their colours between 2007 and 2019, including six Super League titles.

Brad Arthur’s side welcome Salford to Headingley in Super League on Thursday night, though Watkins won’t be involved in that game.

Having seen his Headingley return made official, the 34-year-old said: “I am delighted to be coming back to the Rhinos where my career began.

“I would like to thank everyone at Salford Red Devils for the experiences we had shared together. It has been an incredibly tough season for everyone involved, from the players to the coaches and the staff at the Red Devils.

“I hope some resolution can be found in the coming weeks and months and the club can once again challenge in Super League.

“The Rhinos also holds a special place in my career having started out in the academy at the club and achieved so much.

“I am looking forward to working with Brad Arthur and getting to know the current squad with the aim of getting the Rhinos back to where we want to be.”

‘We are delighted to bring Kallum back to the Rhinos… he is natural leader who will add a great deal of quality to our squad’

Latchford Albion junior Watkins has 29 England caps on his CV, and left Leeds back in 2019 to head to the NRL with Gold Coast Titans.

Six years on, the Rhinos have managed to bring him back to Headingley, with Sporting Director Ian Blease saying: “We are delighted to bring Kallum back to the Rhinos.

“He is natural leader who will add a great deal of quality to our squad.

“He has versatility to play in the pack or at centre and he will be a good influence on our young players coming through the academy having done that journey himself to the very top of the game.

“I can envisage him, just like Ryan Hall, having a role beyond his playing career at the club.

“I would like to thank Chris Irwin (CEO) at Salford for his help in getting the deal agreed and I hope the move will enable the Red Devils to continue their fight to stabilise themselves in Super League.”

As part of the deal, Rhinos youngster Toby Warren has linked up with Salford on loan for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Leeds boss Arthur added: “It is an unusual that a player of Kallum’s quality becomes available mid-season.

“Since losing Maika Sivo before the season, Ian (Blease) has been working hard to add experience to the depth of our playing group and Kallum certainly does that.”