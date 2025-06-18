Kallum Watkins has signed a new one-year contract extension with Leeds Rhinos for the 2026 season.

Watkins returned to the club earlier this season from Salford Red Devils and has played an instrumental role in their fine mid-season form.

Playing in a multitude of positions, Watkins has excelled in a Leeds shirt yet again. Rhinos coach Brad Arthur revealed last week that Watkins was close to a deal to remain at AMT Headingley.

And that has now been finalised, with Watkins to continue playing while also supporting the club’s emerging talent in a leadership role.

“I’m really pleased. I’ve come in and it’s been amazing,” he said. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to come in this year and now get an opportunity to do next year as well, which is amazing.

“Things have gone pretty smoothly. The boys and the staff have made me feel comfortable. I know a lot of people around the club, from the staff to everyone who works at the stadium, and things have been really good. The club have treated myself and my family really well too.

“I wanted to come back here and do well—that was important to me. I’ve had to change my game a little bit from last time I was here, but I’ve always had that strong ethic of working hard regardless of position.

“When the opportunity came to come back, I took it with both hands. I’ve got plenty of memories that can be shared over the years. I’ve always loved my time here, through the ups and downs.”

Watkins also confirmed that he has spoken with sporting director Ian Blease about a chance to transition into an off-field role when he retires.

He said: “When I first spoke to Ian Blease about the Rhinos, we spoke about the chance to play longer than this year and hopefully an opportunity when I’m finishing playing to start the next phase of my career. It’s great to have that opportunity at such an amazing club, especially with how it’s run.

“We’ve got the younger lads coming through, and I want to be part of that and help them progress. I’ll continue playing for now and hopefully get the club where it wants to be, where it needs to be.”

