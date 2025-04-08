Kallum Watkins is closing in on a return to Leeds Rhinos after Salford Red Devils agreed to release their captain from his contract.

Love Rugby League has been told that Watkins is now extremely likely to return to AMT Headingley for a second spell as a Rhinos player, after Salford accepted a transfer fee from Leeds – as first reported by All Out Rugby League on Tuesday morning.

Salford were determined not to let Watkins leave, despite him refusing to feature for the club last month. He did return to their squad for Friday’s Challenge Cup defeat against Catalans Dragons.

But that now looks set to be Watkins’ final appearance for Salford – with a return to the club where he won a wealth of honours now all-but certain.

Salford are awaiting the delivery of a stadium deal that would allow them to plan for a long-term, sustainable future – but without that, they remain in grave financial uncertainty.

Several stars have already left the club, including some on short-term deals. The hope is the likes of Nene Macdonald will return to Paul Rowley’s first-team squad when a deal is concluded for the stadium later this month: though that outcome is not yet finalised.

But Watkins will leave on a permanent arrangement and incredibly, could yet be registered for Leeds to feature in their game at the Salford Community Stadium on Thursday evening.

They face the Red Devils in a huge Super League encounter and in a quirk of fate, Watkins could yet line up against the team he played for only several days ago.

For Leeds, it brings to an end their hunt to use the salary cap space created by Maika Sivo’s season-ending injury. Watkins will re-sign for the Rhinos and now potentially finish his career where it began in West Yorkshire, with an announcement imminent.