Wigan star highlights St Helens’ ‘two best players’ as contact cut ahead of Good Friday derby

Wigan Warriors star Kaide Ellis believes long-time pal Tristan Sailor is one of St Helens ‘best two players’, but says friendships are forgotten on Good Friday.

Ellis and his Wigan team-mates will make the short trip to the BrewDog Stadium this Easter weekend as part of Super League‘s Rivals Round.

Bitter enemies Saints lie in wait, with Paul Rowley’s side including versatile back Sailor: who spent time Down Under at St George Illawarra Dragons alongside Ellis.

Come Friday afternoon, bragging rights are the only thing that matter.

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‘Once that whistle blows, it doesn’t matter who’s in front of you, you don’t think about that.

Neither Ellis nor Sailor were ever first-grade regulars at St George, but played in one NRL game together: a 24-16 defeat to Sydney Roosters back in August 2020 which saw both feature off the bench.

Speaking earlier this week ahead of the Good Friday derby, Ellis said: “You’ve got your old team-mates and probably some friends in there (going against you) as well.

“Once that whistle blows, it doesn’t matter who’s in front of you, you don’t think about that.

“You’ve got to put it to one side, try and give it to each other and shake hands afterwards.

“Then, you can be mates again. That’s how it has to be, you’ve got to compete and go after it. You don’t think of that sort of thing during the game.

“We leave it (contacting one another) alone for a week and then resume next week!”

Having made the move to the UK ahead of the 2022 campaign, Ellis’ time in Super League so far with Wigan has brought plenty of success.

He dons the same colours Saints‘ star off-season recruit Jackson Hastings did between 2020 and 2021. And it’s the playmaker, alongside Sailor, who he believes are the danger men in Rowley’s ranks.

Ellis – who is preparing to face Saints for the tenth time in his career – detailed: “They’re doing a good job for their team. Jackson and Tristan, they’re probably their two best players at the moment.

“We’re going to have to have our eyes on them and when you get hold of them, you’re going to have to get stuck into them.

“That’s a compliment to them, because if teams aren’t going after you, then you’re probably not playing very well.”