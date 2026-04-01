Wigan Warriors star Kaide Ellis doesn’t believe Super League has been in as strong a position as this during his time in the competition, with praise given to the three new boys.

Ahead of 2026, Super League opted to grow from 12 to 14 teams for the first time since 2014.

Bradford Bulls’ return was sealed via the IMG gradings as they replaced Salford, with Toulouse Olympique and York Knights handed their spots in the big time via the vote of an independent panel.

Ellis and Wigan have already faced – and beaten – all three of the promoted sides this term, but none have struggled massively with the step up from the Championship.

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Wigan Warriors star hails Super League growth as plea made to officials

Now 29, Ellis has been a Super League player since 2022, when he joined the Warriors from NRL outfit St George Illawarra Dragons.

With over 100 appearances under his belt in this country and two Super League titles won, the Cherry and Whites’ vice-captain is well versed in the British game.

Ahead of Wigan‘s Good Friday derby against rivals St Helens, Ellis had plenty of praise for the competition, saying: “I think it (expanding to 14 teams) been good for the game, it’s been what the game’s needed.

“At the back end of last season, I think they were probably worried that it (expansion) would leave a few teams behind.

“But those three teams that have come up have showed they’re more than capable of being in Super League.”

Wigan were comfortable 36-16 winners in Toulouse and beat Bradford 30-6 in the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup. But when York came to town it took a late drop goal from Harry Smith to clinch a 23-22 success.

Olympique and the Knights have each won two of their opening six Super League games this term, with the Bulls winning three matches so far.

Ellis believes they, and most of the sides in Super League, have benefitted from a tweak in the rules to try and speed the game up, with a clear message to the officials.

He added: “I think it’s a great thing for the game, and I just hope with the refereeing that they don’t go away from that.

“They need to stay on it keeping the game quick, it’s just a much better product.”