The exodus of talent from Salford Red Devils has continued – with Kai Morgan the latest player to depart the troubled Championship side with immediate effect.

Morgan has joined Sheffield Eagles on a one-year deal, leaving just a handful of players left at Salford ahead of what could be a significant day in the club’s 150-year history on Wednesday.

They are back in court to face a winding-up petition filed by HMRC which has been adjourned three times already. The prospect of a fourth adjournment appears remote.

Almost all the first-team squad which started this year has now left one way or another – with just a clutch left, and many of those already signed elsewhere.

Esan Marsters has signed for Bradford Bulls, as has Joe Mellor, while Nene Macdonald looks to be joining the growing Papua New Guinean contingent at London Broncos in the Championship.

Joe Shorrocks is still under contract at Salford for 2026, but he has interest from York Knights about a move to North Yorkshire.

As for Morgan, the half-back heads to South Yorkshire and becomes the latest player in a new-look Sheffield squad ahead of Craig Lingard’s second year in charge.

Morgan said: “I’m really excited to have signed for next year, I’ve only heard good things about the direction that the club is going in. I can’t wait to meet all the boys, staff and the fans, and hopefully play a part in helping the club achieve a high finish next season in the Betfred Championship.”

Lingard added: “I’m really excited to bring him in, Kai is an exciting prospect who played a lot of Super League games last year, and hopefully we can develop him as a player across the season.

“He will add plenty of competition in the halves alongside Jordan (Lilley) and Lennie (Ellis) next year, and it will be an exciting fight between the three of them to see who our starting halfbacks will be across the 2026 season.”