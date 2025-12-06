Youngsters Jake Nottingham and Junior Westwood have both joined North Wales Crusaders for 2026 following their departures from Warrington Wolves.

Welsh native Nottingham spent circa two years in the youth system at Warrington having been picked up while playing for Bridgend Bulls.

Westwood meanwhile is the younger brother of half-back Dec Patton, who is also a product of the Wolves’ academy and won a Challenge Cup in their colours.

Patton has already joined Crusaders for 2026, so as he signs on the dotted line to follow suit, Westwood reunites with his older sibling.

JOIN OUR WHATSAPP COMMUNITY!

👉🏻 Click HERE to join and have the biggest rugby league exclusives delivered straight to your device!

Warrington Wolves pair join Championship newcomers ahead of 2026 as siblings reunite

Neither outside-back Nottingham or half-back Westwood managed to record a first-team appearance for Warrington, and this move to the Crusaders provides them both with a chance to make their senior bow in the game.

Both though have international honours on their CV for Wales at youth level.

Nottingham has represented and captained the Dragons from under-16 to under-19 levels, and said: “It’s an honour to join North Wales Crusaders.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and committed to working hard, learning from the squad, and doing my part to help the team achieve its goals this season.”

Westwood – whose dad Lee is a former head coach of Warrington’s women’s side – represented Wales at under-19s level, and the pair join Crusaders on the back of their title-winning League 1 campaign.

Currently experiencing financial troubles, providing they come through any worries, the Welsh side will compete in a 21-team division next term – with the Championship merging into one bumper competition alongside the third tier.

Playmaker Westwood, a Crosfields Cobras junior, said: “I’m really excited to be here and grateful. We have got a great bunch of lads and I just hope when I get my opportunity, I can impress and hopefully do something special this year.”

On the young duo’s arrivals, Crusaders head coach Dean Muir added: “Jake is a strong, athletic outside-back. He is a passionate Welshman and someone we tried to bring in as soon as I arrived at the club.

“I am delighted to be able to work with him next as he continues his rugby journey.

“Junior is a young half-back who adds so much threat with the ball. He is competitive and someone who will only get better. He has stepped into our environment as is already thriving.”