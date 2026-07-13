A 56-year-old male arrested in connection with the racist abuse of Wigan Warriors star Junior Nsemba has been bailed pending further enquiries.

After Wigan beat rivals St Helens 16-14 in the closing game of Magic Weekend at the Hill Dickinson Stadium earlier this month, comments were discovered on social media regarding England international Nsemba.

Those comments – which related to the Wigan-born forward’s race – caused plenty of public outrage, and were reported to the Police by the Warriors following consultation with the game’s governing body, the Rugby Football League (RFL).

Towering back-rower Nsemba, who picked up an injury during the victory over Saints at Magic Weekend which still currently sees him sidelined, has received widespread support across the sport since the incident came to light.

Wigan’s head coach Matt Peet strongly condemned the comments in his pre-match press conference last week ahead of their game against Warrington Wolves.

And that press conference preceded statements from both the Warriors and the RFL which followed suit as the next steps were confirmed.

Within the RFL’s statement, a zero-tolerance approach to racism was stressed, along with the fact that the governing body will continue to work closely with clubs and any relevant authorities whenever incidents of discriminatory abuse are reported.

Man bailed in Junior Nsemba racist abuse investigation

On Friday (July 10), the Wigan and Leigh branch of Greater Manchester Police confirmed via social media that a 56-year-old male from the St Helens area had been arrested in connection with the comments.

That arrest, which was made on suspicion of a racially aggravated malicious communication offence, came after the suspect had been identified with the support of both Wigan Warriors and St Helens RLFC.

And officers have now confirmed to the St Helens star that the man has been bailed pending further enquiries relating to the case.

No further details have been released by Greater Manchester Police at this stage.