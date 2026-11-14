Wigan Warriors star backed for NRL move by England team-mate

Wigan Warriors star Junior Nsemba has been backed to cut it in the NRL by England team-mate Max King, who has revealed Canterbury Bulldogs failed in previous attempts to sign the back-rower.

Nsemba – who is a product of hometown club Wigan’s youth system – made his first-team bow back in August 2022 against Hull KR.

A little over four years later, he has now played over 100 professional games, with four caps on his CV for England.

Three of those international appearances came alongside King during this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup, and the 22-year-old has certainly caught the eye of the Bulldogs forward.

‘He’s as big as Billy Kikau, and he’s impressive… Gus tried to sign him a couple of years ago ‘

King – who was born in Huddersfield when dad David was a Huddersfield Giants player – has over 150 NRL appearances on his CV having featured at first-grade level Down Under for both Gold Coast Titans and Melbourne Storm prior to the Bulldogs.

Appearing on the Triple M network’s Rugby League World Cup Daily show earlier this week, the 29-year-old was asked to pick out players who’d impressed him during the tournament.

Reflecting on the squad he was involved with, Nsemba’s name was the one he picked out, saying: “I’d definitely be looking the England way.

“You’re playing with blokes and some of them, you’ve never really heard of before, but then you’re thinking, ‘jheez, these are big, physical blokes’.

“Gus (Phil Gould, Canterbury Bulldogs’ General Manager) text me while I was on camp and said, ‘is there anyone that’s impressing you?’

“There was a couple of boys from Wigan… a back-rower (called) Junior Nsemba. He’s as big as Billy Kikau, and he’s impressive.”

Supremo Gould departed fellow NRL outfit Penrith Panthers midway through the 2019 season and assumed his current role with the Bulldogs circa two years later ahead of Nsemba’s breakthrough at Wigan.

Now a two-time Super League champion, the back end of 2024 saw Nsemba ink a long-term contract until the end of the 2030 campaign with the Warriors.

Alluding to that contract, King continued: “Gus said the same thing (as me about Nsemba), he said he tried to sign him a couple of years ago.

“I don’t know whether he (Gould) was at the Bulldogs or Penrith, but he said he tried to sign him (Nsemba) a couple of years ago and he’d signed with Wigan for six years.

“I mean six years, I’ve never heard of (a contract like) that!”