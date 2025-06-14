Judah Rimbu will return home to Papua New Guinea after his exit from Castleford Tigers was finally confirmed by the Super League club.

Rimbu joined the Tigers on a two-year deal at the beginning of this season, after Castleford saw off competition from other clubs to land the hooker.

But he failed to make an impact during his time with the club, and was dropped at the start of May after a defeat to Wakefield. He didn’t feature for the Tigers’ first-team again.

And Rimbu will not remain in England to look for another playing opportunity. He will now head home and look for a playing opportunity in Papua New Guinea.

Castleford head of rugby Chris Chester said: “I would like to thank Judah for his time and efforts at the club.

“He wanted first team opportunities but unfortunately, we couldn’t guarantee them and after amicable discussions granted him release by mutual agreement, we’d like to wish him the best for the future.”

Rimbu said: “I’d like to thank the fans and supporters who have welcomed me to the club, but I’ve decided to move on, the club gave me the opportunity to play Super League and I’ll always be thankful for the chance they gave me.

“It’s a mutual agreement between myself and the club, I’m doing what’s best for the club and what’s best for myself. I’m going to return home and pursue other opportunities and take it from there.”

The move allows Castleford to head into the overseas market and look for a mid-season recruit, with an edge forward believed to be high on their agenda.

