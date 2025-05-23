Judah Rimbu update as Castleford Tigers star issued warning by coach

Castleford coach Danny McGuire has warned Judah Rimbu he will have to be patient and wait for a chance to return to the Tigers first team.

Rimbu was dropped from Castleford’s 21-man squad this week to face Leeds Rhinos and was subsequently named in their reserve side that defeated Bradford Bulls on Thursday evening.

That has prompted speculation over his future – with Rimbu now seemingly well down the pecking order at the Tigers and a major recruitment drive and overhaul of their squad looming on the horizon.

McGuire confirmed that Rimbu will now have to be patient, with the same 17 set to feature against Leeds on Saturday evening.

And the Castleford coach admitted that with several players now in front of him in the running order, it may be some time before Rimbu features again.

He said: “He did a decent job in the reserves. It’s part and parcel of the game. Liam Horne came in and did a really good job last week.

“Judah is still understanding the game and getting to grips with being a full-time professional. He’s just a little bit down the pecking order at the minute.

“That doesn’t mean he won’t get back in there but at the minute I’m happy with Liam. He played well there last week and Chris Atkin did a good job off the bench. Cain Robb is closing in on coming back too. Judah has got to work and wait for his opportunity.”

Rimbu was heralded as a major signing given how he had impressed in Papua New Guinea before making the move to Super League.

However, it now seems as though he will have to bide his time for a return to Super League action.

