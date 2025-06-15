Judah Rimbu has secured a new club less than 24 hours after his release from Castleford Tigers was confirmed: after landing a return to the PNG Hunters.

Rimbu only left the Hunters at the end of last season to sign a two-year deal with Castleford. However, he was let go just ten games into his time in Super League after a mutual termination was agreed.

It was revealed in Castleford’s statement that Rimbu would be looking elsewhere for playing opportunities but he has returned to a familiar club, after signing for the Hunters for at least the remainder of this season.

Hunters head coach Paul Aiton said: “I am happy to have Judah back for the rest of the season. He’s a quality player, he brings energy to the club and the boys love to have him around. This is his home, we’re like family, and his presence will definitely make an impact on the squad.”

Rimbu added: “While things didn’t work out as planned in the UK, I’m determined to come back home, work hard and help the team have another successful season, hoping to build on what we did last year.”

The Hunters CEO, Scott Barker, admitted he was thrilled to have the hooker back in the club’s ranks.

“Judah’s not only a good player but a genuinely good guy,” he said. “I understand that sometimes things like this happen and we are more than happy to have a quality player like him back in our squad. He’s young and he’s got more to give. We will keep on pushing him to help reach his full potential.”

Rimbu’s exit from Super League allows Castleford the opportunity to go back into the transfer market mid-season. They are expected to look for an edge forward rather than a direct replacement for Rimbu in the hooking department.