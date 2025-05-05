Canberra icon Josh Papali’i has confirmed he will depart the Raiders and the NRL at the end of the year, though remained coy on links to Super League and St Helens.

Papali’i – who will turn 33 next month – has spent his entire career at Canberra, and their 20-18 Magic Round victory against Canberra Raiders over the weekend brought his 314th appearance in their colours.

The veteran forward is off-contract though, and ahead of that Magic Round clash, reports emerged revealing he is ‘closing in on’ a move to Super League from 2026.

With overseas players expected to depart the Totally Wicked Stadium come the end of this campaign, Saints will have quota spots and salary cap space to play with, allowing them to bring him in.

Josh Papali’i makes NRL contract admission as Super League links addressed

Born in Auckland, the powerhouse has represented both Australia and Samoa on the international front via his heritage, amassing 21 caps between those two nations having featured in three World Cups.

He is also a State of Origin stalwart having donned a shirt 23 times for Queensland between 2013 and 2022.

Papali’i addressed his future as he spoke to Australian outlet The Canberra Times following the Raiders’ Magic Round win, saying: “I definitely know my time with the Raiders is slowly coming to an end.

“That’s just the reality of footy. You can’t be around forever, as much as I’d love to.

“There’s no option for next year… this year, my contract is up.

“I’m just focussing on trying to play some good footy at the moment and help the Raiders stay in that top four.”

Despite an incredibly successful career, the 32-year-old is yet to win an NRL title, coming closest in 2019 when Canberra were beaten in the Grand Final by Sydney Roosters.

On what awaits him beyond the end of 2025, Papali’i added: “I reckon I’ve got a couple (more years in rugby league), but it might not be in the NRL. I reckon it’ll be a local league somewhere.

“My manager is doing his job seeing what’s out there and what’s possible, but we’ll see what happens in the next few weeks.

“I haven’t really thought about it, to be honest.”

