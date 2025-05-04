Canberra Raiders icon Josh Papali’i is reportedly closing in on a move to Super League in 2026: with St Helens set to complete a deal to sign the forward.

Papali’i has been linked with Super League on multiple occasions throughout his career. But with his time at the Raiders now seemingly drawing to an end, it seems more likely than ever that he will be playing his rugby in England in 2026.

That is because The League Scene have reported that Papali’i is close to signing a two-year deal to join the Saints from 2026.

St Helens are closing in on a replacement for NRL bound lock Morgan Knowles. It’s our understanding that the Saints are closing in on a two-year-deal for Canberra forward Josh Papali’i. The Saints have been in talks with several NRL clubs for some time about finding a middle! — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) May 3, 2025

Papali’i told reporters in Australia earlier this week he knew his time with the club was coming to an end. He made his debut in 2011 and has gone on to play for them over 300 times.

“I definitely know my time with the Raiders is slowly coming to an end,” he said. “That’s just the reality of footy. You can’t be around forever, as much as I’d love to.

“I reckon I’ve got a couple [more years in rugby league], but it might not be in the NRL. I reckon it’ll be a local league somewhere.

“My manager is obviously doing his job and seeing what’s out there and what’s possible, but we’ll see what happens in the next few weeks.”

And it now seems as though he will be a Super League player with the Saints in 2026.