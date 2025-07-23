The agent of St Helens target Josh Papalii has revealed that no decision has been made on the future of the Canberra Raiders star.

Papalii continues to be linked with a move to Super League in 2026, though fresh reports in recent days have suggested that an extra year in the NRL could now be on the cards.

Canberra’s most-capped player of all-time may yet sign an extension with the Raiders, but their CEO Don Furner said earlier this week that he was of the understanding that Papalii would be playing in England in 2026.

Love Rugby League understands that the Saints remain confident they can get Papalii to sign on the dotted line having held constructive talks with the prop for a number of months. Any decision to stay in the NRL would now represent a shock late change of heart.

And the player’s agent, Steve Gillis, has told the Canberra Times that he envisages holding talks with the Raiders at some point before the end of the season.

Furthermore, while he did confirm negotiations were ongoing with ‘England’ – which roughly translates to the Saints, as they are the only Super League club that have held talks with the prop – nothing has been finalised.

“I’m sure we’ll have a conversation at some stage, sooner rather than later,” Gillis said.

“We’re still negotiating with England. No decision has been made; we’re still working through it all. It’s still too early to forecast how it’s going to unravel.”

Papalii would represent a major coup for the Saints. He has been one of the standout forwards in the NRL in 2025, leading to a recall to the Queensland side for this month’s State of Origin decider.

And he could yet agree to remain with Canberra for one more year – but the Saints have tabled a lucrative two-year deal in contrast.

