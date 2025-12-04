Former Super League and NRL star Josh McGuire was arrested and charged with two offences relating to an alleged attack on a five-year-old child, who he reportedly strangled.

McGuire has representative honours to his name on the international stage for the Kangaroos, who he lifted the World Cup with in 2017, and Samoa as well as having donned a Queensland shirt in State of Origin.

His short stint in Super League with Warrington Wolves back in 2023 was littered with controversy, though.

Receiving a seven-game ban for the use of unacceptable language having been sent off in a pre-season friendly against Leigh, he then used discriminatory language in a game against the Leopards in May which resulted in another lengthy ban.

That brought an end to his time with the Wolves, who he made just seven appearances for in-between his disciplinary issues.

Former Warrington Wolves star facing serious charges Down Under after alleged attack on child

During his career, the 35-year-old who featured in the NRL for North Queensland Cowboys and St George Illawarra Dragons as well as Brisbane Broncos.

He landed a coaching job with the Broncos shortly after upon his return Down Under, but saw that role come to an end earlier this year, and is understood to have been working in marketing since.

He is now facing serious criminal charges, with numerous media outlets in Australia reporting that McGuire was arrested and charged in Brisbane on Tuesday.

He has been charged with one count each of choking or strangulation in a domestic setting, and common assault against a child.

A Police statement confirmed that the arrest was made following investigations by the Gateway Child Protection and Investigation Unit, and Channel Nine News revealed that the charges McGuire faces relate to an alleged attack against a child aged five.

He is now expected to appear at Brisbane Magistrates court on December 17.