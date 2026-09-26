Former Hull KR star Josh Mantellato has announced his retirement aged 39 following Wyong Roos’ Central Coast Rugby League Grand Final triumph.

New South Wales native Mantellato, who represented Italy ten times on the international stage via his heritage, enjoyed two seasons with Super League outfit KR between 2015 and 2016.

Those two seasons saw him score 34 tries in 45 appearances across all competitions for the Robins, including one in his final game at Craven Park: the 2016 Million Pound game which resulted in relegation following defeat to Salford.

The veteran winger departed Rovers after their relegation, though never played at first-grade level again: instead dropping into the local game over the last couple of years.

Now, he has hung up his boots having helped Wyong Roos to their second successive league title.

Veteran former Hull KR star Josh Mantellato hangs up boots Down Under following title triumph

Prior to joining KR, Mantellato – who turned 39 in April – had scored a sole try in two NRL appearances, both made for Newcastle Knights between 2013 and 2014.

Having featured in both the 2013 and 2017 Rugby League World Cups, adding his seven tries for Italy on the international stage to his tally, Mantellato’s first-grade career saw him cross the whitewash on 42 occasions as well as kicking 226 goals.

The Gosford-born ace announced his retirement via social media, posting a collection of images from the Roos’ Grand Final victory over Erina Eagles.

His Instagram post – @josh87mantree – reads: “Last. Game. Ever.

“On my terms.”

The Roos had finished six points behind table-toppers Erina at the end of the 16-game regular season in the Central Coast Rugby League competition.

But back-to-back play-off victories over the Eagles, including an 18-4 success on home soil in the Grand Final, saw them lift the title for the second year on the spin.

Mantellato slotted over two conversions from the tee during that Grand Final as well as kicking a penalty, earning six of the Roos’ 18 points on the day to bow out a champion.