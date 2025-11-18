Former Leeds Rhinos ace forced to retire through injury aged 27

Former Leeds Rhinos young gun Josh Jordan-Roberts has been forced into retirement from professional rugby league through a long-standing knee issue aged just 27.

Jordan-Roberts, who turned 27 back in August, came through the youth ranks at Headingley and registered two appearances at senior level for Leeds.

Making his first-team bow as the Rhinos beat Leigh in the Qualifiers back in September 2018, his sole appearance in a ‘regular’ Super League clash came the following July in a defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Six seasons on, he now has a total of 147 career appearances on his CV having spent 2025 donning the shirt of Midlands Hurricanes in League 1.

The forward had penned a new deal with the Hurricanes for 2026, but the club have now announced his decision to retire due to a knee-related problem.

Former Leeds Rhinos ace Josh Jordan-Roberts forced to retire through injury aged 27

The son of ex-Huddersfield Giants and Leigh man Rob ‘two Bob’ Roberts, Josh’s previous clubs also include Bradford Bulls, Hunslet, York and Rochdale Hornets.

As his decision to hang up his boots was announced by Midlands, he said: “I feel very privileged to have played our wonderful game for such a long period of time.

“It’s something I don’t take for granted at all. I had achieved what I set out to do when I first picked up a rugby ball aged four and that was to be able to play at the highest level I can for as long as I can.

“I’ve always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to retire on my own terms and that’s what I’ve been able to do. The next chapter in my life is a very exciting one and one I look forward too.

“I feel very fortunate to have learnt from some of the best coaches in the game and shared the field with some of the most talented players.

“So to those players who have shared a field with me – thank you. To those coaches who’ve impacted my journey – thank you. I come away from rugby league with countless memories and that’s something I’ll cherish forever.”

‘Now is the right time for him to enjoy life away from rugby and concentrate on his family’

Retiring having recently got married, Jordan-Roberts’ career saw him score 30 tries as well as kicking 26 goals, amassing 172 points.

2025 saw him help Midlands to a fifth-place finish in League 1, which next season will merge with the Championship to become a 21-team division.

Head coach Mark Dunning added: “The news that ‘Bob’ has decided to step away from the game is certainly bitter sweet.

“Bitter because he was a valuable member of the squad, but sweet because he gets to do it on his terms having fulfilled his childhood dreams.

“When we initially spoke and he informed me of his intentions, it was a surprise, but following numerous chats since it’s clear that he’s comfortable and content with his decision.

“Having recently tied the knot with Brooke now is the right time for him to enjoy life away from rugby and concentrate on his family.

“Although he’s only been with us for 12 months he’s made an impact on the team and the club with his professional and competitive nature and spirit.

“We thank him for his contributions to the canes and wish him all the very best with what is next, he will always be welcome at our club.”