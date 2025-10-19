Former England stalwart Josh Hodgson has not taken kindly to comments made by Kangaroos World Cup winner Aaron Woods in the build-up to this autumn’s Ashes Series, insisting ‘there’s just no need for it’.

At the start of last week, Woods – who played 17 games for Australia between 2014 and 2018 – earned plenty of headlines as he delivered a scathing view on the upcoming three-Test Series.

Insisting the three Tests won’t be at all competitive and that the Kangaroos would whitewash England 3-0, he was adamant he’d rather watch the Pacific Championships.

There were also derogatory comments made by Woods on both England head coach Shaun Wane, based upon a video of a speech he made to his wider squad on the Ashes earlier this year, and AJ Brimson – who has chosen to represent England this autumn via his mum, who was born here.

Now, Hull-born Hodgson – who spent close to a decade in the NRL between Canberra Raiders and Parramatta Eels – has responded.

Ex-England stalwart slams ‘disrespectful’ Ashes comments from former Kangaroos star

Hodgson earned 19 caps for England as well as four for Great Britain during his career, and formed part of the squad Down Under which reached the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final against Australia, with the Kangaroos edging a 6-0 win.

Appearing on former England team-mate James Graham’s ‘The Bye Round’ podcast Hodgson said: “This is a really good chance for us to go out and put a stamp on us as an international team and, to be fair, without saying politically, shut a few people up.

“I’m sure that’s what the England lads will be thinking. That’s what I’d be thinking if I was in there… shut everyone up. They expect us just to get whitewashed.”

And when Graham himself brought up Woods’ comments, saying they were ‘pretty disrespectful’, his former colleague was in agreement.

Hodgson continued: “I did (think it was disrespectful, too).

“I like Woodsy, I’ve met him a few times, he’s a great bloke.

“But to watch a speech from an England coach and a coach who’s been around for a long time, and then basically say he’s fallen asleep watching it… mate, you weren’t Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

“You were a steady front-rower who didn’t really intimidate anyone. You had a good offload and you were big.

“Let’s not be disrespectful and make out you were Mark O’Meley or this big, aggressive front-rower. There’s just no need for it.”